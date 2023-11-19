Marvin Mims was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Mims' stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Mims has been targeted 15 times and has 11 catches for 246 yards (22.4 per reception) and one TD, plus five carries for -1 yards.

Marvin Mims Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Broncos.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Mims 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 11 246 79 1 22.4

Mims Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0

