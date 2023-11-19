Will Jerry Jeudy Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerry Jeudy was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Jeudy's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Jeudy has been targeted 43 times and has 30 catches for 371 yards (12.4 per reception) and one TD.
Jerry Jeudy Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Broncos this week:
- Marvin Mims (LP/ankle): 11 Rec; 246 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jeudy 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|43
|30
|371
|97
|1
|12.4
Jeudy Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Commanders
|5
|3
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|7
|5
|81
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|5
|3
|52
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|7
|6
|50
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|5
|3
|14
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|5
|5
|64
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|6
|2
|50
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|3
|3
|35
|0
