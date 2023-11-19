Broncos vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
A couple of hot teams meet when the Denver Broncos (4-5), winners of three in a row, face the Minnesota Vikings (6-4), who are on a five-game winning streak, on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Minnesota is a 2.5-point underdog in the game. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for this game.
The Broncos' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup against Vikings. Before the Vikings play the Broncos, check out their betting insights and trends.
Broncos vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-2.5)
|42.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-2.5)
|42.5
|-134
|+114
Denver vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: NBC
Broncos vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Denver has a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Broncos don't have a win ATS (0-3-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Denver games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).
- Minnesota is 6-3-1 against the spread this season.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Vikings are 3-1-1 against the spread.
- This season, three of Minnesota's 10 games have gone over the point total.
