A couple of hot teams meet when the Denver Broncos (4-5), winners of three in a row, face the Minnesota Vikings (6-4), who are on a five-game winning streak, on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Minnesota is a 2.5-point underdog in the game. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for this game.

Broncos vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Denver vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: NBC

Broncos vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Denver has a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos don't have a win ATS (0-3-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Denver games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).

Minnesota is 6-3-1 against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Vikings are 3-1-1 against the spread.

This season, three of Minnesota's 10 games have gone over the point total.

