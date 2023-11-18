Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Weld County, Colorado is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Roosevelt High School at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Lakewood , CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Rifle, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
