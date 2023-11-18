Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 12 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can catch all three games involving teams from the MEAC.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Morgan State Bears at Howard Bison 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Carolina State Bulldogs at Norfolk State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at North Carolina Central Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

