Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Summit County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Summit County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 18
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
