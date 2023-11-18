Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 18?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan Johansen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- In four of 15 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- Johansen's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 7-4
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
