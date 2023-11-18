Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Park County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:38 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Park County, Colorado today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Park County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buena Vista High School at South Park High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on November 18
- Location: Fairplay, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.