There are four games featuring a Pac-12 team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Colorado Buffaloes versus the SMU Mustangs.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Arizona Wildcats vs. Memphis Tigers 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Santa Clara Broncos at Oregon Ducks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Seattle U Redhawks at Washington Huskies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Colorado Buffaloes at SMU Mustangs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

