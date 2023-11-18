The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) and the Houston Cougars (4-6) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

Oklahoma State ranks 67th in scoring offense (27.9 points per game) and 67th in scoring defense (26.4 points allowed per game) this season. Houston is accumulating 367 total yards per game on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 411 total yards per contest (104th-ranked).

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Key Statistics

Oklahoma State Houston 418.9 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (87th) 435.8 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (97th) 167.3 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.1 (106th) 251.6 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.9 (54th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 16 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has 2,139 yards passing for Oklahoma State, completing 58% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has 1,249 rushing yards on 186 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 246 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jaden Nixon has carried the ball 42 times for 177 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Rashod Owens' leads his squad with 530 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 receptions (out of 64 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 50 receptions totaling 458 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaden Bray has a total of 344 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,404 yards on 226-of-347 passing with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 342 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 82 carries for 400 yards, or 40 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Sam Brown has collected 58 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 776 (77.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has 39 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 457 yards (45.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Matthew Golden's 38 grabs (on 62 targets) have netted him 404 yards (40.4 ypg) and six touchdowns.

