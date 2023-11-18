Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) and the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) play at Pan American Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Pan American Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 19 of Northern Colorado's games hit the over.
- The Bears had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- New Mexico State covered more often than Northern Colorado last year, tallying an ATS record of 8-10-0, as opposed to the 12-17-0 mark of the Bears.
Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|New Mexico State
|73.7
|147.3
|71.7
|149.2
|143.9
|Northern Colorado
|73.6
|147.3
|77.5
|149.2
|148.8
Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends
- The Bears scored an average of 73.6 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 71.7 the Aggies allowed.
- Northern Colorado went 7-10 against the spread and 8-10 overall when it scored more than 71.7 points last season.
Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|New Mexico State
|8-10-0
|8-10-0
|Northern Colorado
|12-17-0
|19-10-0
Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|New Mexico State
|Northern Colorado
|6-4
|Home Record
|6-7
|1-9
|Away Record
|3-12
|3-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.4
|2-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
