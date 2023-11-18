The New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) meet the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)

Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 73.6 133rd 231st 71.7 Points Allowed 77.5 344th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 30.2 266th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.3 74th 264th 12.1 Assists 11.3 313th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

