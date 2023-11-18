Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Portland State Vikings and Northern Colorado Bears square off at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Vikings. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-15.4) 53.9 Portland State 35, Northern Colorado 19

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Bears games.

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Vikings games went over the point total six out of 10 times last season.

Bears vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Colorado 13.1 34 13.5 29.5 12.8 37 Portland State 34.5 33.6 46.2 25.6 22.8 41.6

