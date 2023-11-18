Saturday's game features the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) and the New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) facing off at Pan American Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-65 win for heavily favored Northern Colorado according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Pan American Center

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 83, New Mexico State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-18.3)

Northern Colorado (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

Northern Colorado ranked 133rd in college basketball with 73.6 points per contest last season, but on defense it lagged behind, giving up 77.5 points per game (15th-worst in college basketball).

The Bears ranked 266th in the country with 30.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 257th with 32.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Northern Colorado ranked 313th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.3 per game.

The Bears ranked 13th-worst in college basketball with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball).

Last season the Bears made 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.8% (87th-ranked) from downtown.

Northern Colorado was 100th in the nation with 6.6 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 120th with a 33.0% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Northern Colorado took 59.8% two-pointers and 40.2% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 67.9% were two-pointers and 32.1% were threes.

