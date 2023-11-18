The New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) take on the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Northern Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-7.5) 148.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-6.5) 148.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Colorado put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Bears were an underdog by 7.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

New Mexico State put together an 8-10-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Aggies games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.