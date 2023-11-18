The New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) take on the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
  • Northern Colorado compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 121st.
  • The Bears scored an average of 73.6 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 71.7 the Aggies gave up.
  • Northern Colorado went 8-10 last season when it scored more than 71.7 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Colorado averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Bears allowed 72.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Colorado made more 3-pointers on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (35.5%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Colorado College W 87-58 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/8/2023 Northern New Mexico W 81-60 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/14/2023 Colorado State L 83-64 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/18/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
11/21/2023 Chicago State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion

