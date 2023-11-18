Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montezuma County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Montezuma County, Colorado this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Montezuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Lyons High School at Mancos High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Mancos, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
