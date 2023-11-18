The Colorado Avalanche, including Mikko Rantanen, are in action Saturday versus the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rantanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus this season, in 21:11 per game on the ice, is +4.

In eight of 15 games this season Rantanen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 36.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 4 21 Points 6 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.