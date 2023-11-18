Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jefferson County, Colorado has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Roosevelt High School at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Lakewood , CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
