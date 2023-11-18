The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) host a Big Ten clash against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

While Iowa ranks 11th-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 18.8 points per game, it's been a different situation defensively, as the defense ranks third-best (12.3 points per game allowed). Illinois is compiling 23.8 points per game on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 29.3 points per game (102nd-ranked) on defense.

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Iowa Illinois 243 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (63rd) 280.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.9 (74th) 121 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.4 (93rd) 122 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (39th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has thrown for 715 yards (71.5 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 46.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 123 times for 614 yards (61.4 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 84 times for 332 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Diante Vines has a total of 134 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,888 yards on 64.8% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 282 yards with three scores.

Kaden Feagin has rushed for 438 yards on 95 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Reggie Love III has racked up 392 yards (on 75 carries) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams' 893 receiving yards (89.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 68 receptions on 108 targets with five touchdowns.

Pat Bryant has put up a 520-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 54 targets.

Casey Washington's 32 catches (on 46 targets) have netted him 394 yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

