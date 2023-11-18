Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fremont County, Colorado, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fremont County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 18
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on November 18
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.