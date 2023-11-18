On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Devon Toews going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toews stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Toews has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • Toews has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 38 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 19:57 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 23:43 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 27:53 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:06 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:22 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:52 Away W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.