The SMU Mustangs (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

Colorado vs. SMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes averaged 10.9 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Mustangs allowed their opponents to score (58.3).

Colorado went 15-2 last season when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the Mustangs scored just 3.6 more points per game (62.9) than the Buffaloes allowed (59.3).

SMU had a 13-6 record last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

The Mustangs made 37.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Buffaloes shot at a 41.3% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Mustangs averaged.

Colorado Schedule