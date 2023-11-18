Oddsmakers heavily favor the Colorado State Rams (4-6) when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between MWC foes at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is favored by 11.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 is set for the game.

Colorado State ranks 76th in scoring offense (25.9 points per game) and 105th in scoring defense (30.8 points allowed per game) this season. Nevada has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks ninth-worst in points per game (18.2) this season and 17th-worst in points surrendered per game (32.9).

Colorado State vs. Nevada Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

Colorado State vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado State -11.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -450 +350

Colorado State Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Rams have been bottom-25 in total offense with 346.7 total yards per game (-73-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 300 total yards surrendered per game (25th-best).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Rams, who rank -90-worst in scoring offense (16.7 points per game) and 20th-worst in scoring defense (24.3 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

Colorado State's pass defense has been shutting down opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking third-best by giving up only 100 passing yards per game. On offense, it ranks 69th in the FBS during that three-game stretch (253.7 passing yards per game).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Rams, who rank -93-worst in rushing offense (93 rushing yards per game) and -81-worst in rushing defense (200 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three tilts.

The Rams have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Colorado State has not gone over the total.

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State has posted a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado State games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (55.6%).

Colorado State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Colorado State has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has 2,898 passing yards for Colorado State, completing 62.4% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has racked up 376 yards on 87 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Avery Morrow has carried the ball 72 times for 212 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Tory Horton's leads his squad with 872 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 81 receptions (out of 113 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has put up a 710-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 57 passes on 96 targets.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 39 grabs have yielded 631 yards and three touchdowns.

Mohamed Kamara leads the team with 10.5 sacks, and also has 10 TFL and 40 tackles.

Jack Howell is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 74 tackles, one TFL, and one interception.

Henry Blackburn has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 41 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

