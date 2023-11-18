The Colorado State Rams (4-6) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Rams are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Colorado State vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado State vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-11.5) 47.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-11.5) 47.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Colorado State vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Colorado State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nevada has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wolf Pack have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the MWC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.