The Colorado State Rams (4-6) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a clash of MWC opponents.

Colorado State is totaling 25.9 points per game on offense (75th in the FBS), and ranks 105th on the other side of the ball with 30.8 points allowed per game. Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 12th-worst in total offense (307.2 total yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (448.9 total yards allowed per game).

Colorado State vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Colorado State Nevada 395.3 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.2 (123rd) 416.5 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.9 (125th) 83.7 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.7 (92nd) 311.6 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.5 (117th) 23 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has 2,898 yards passing for Colorado State, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has 376 rushing yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns.

Avery Morrow has been handed the ball 72 times this year and racked up 212 yards (21.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Tory Horton has hauled in 81 receptions for 872 yards (87.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has caught 57 passes for 710 yards (71.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Justus Ross-Simmons has been the target of 67 passes and racked up 39 catches for 631 yards, an average of 63.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has been a dual threat for Nevada this season. He has 1,136 passing yards (113.6 per game) while completing 53.1% of his passes. He's thrown two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 443 yards (44.3 ypg) on 104 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has piled up 427 yards (on 123 attempts) with six touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell paces his team with 490 receiving yards on 24 catches with two touchdowns.

Spencer Curtis has 22 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 276 yards (27.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jamaal Bell's 30 receptions (on 54 targets) have netted him 255 yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

