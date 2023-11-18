The Colorado State Rams are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Nevada Wolf Pack at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Colorado State vs. Nevada Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+11.5) Over (46.5) Colorado State 32, Nevada 22

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rams an 81.8% chance to win.

The Rams have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Out of nine Rams games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The point total average for Colorado State games this season is 53.9, 7.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Nevada is a 4-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Wolf Pack's nine games with a set total.

The average total for Nevada games this year is 7.7 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Rams vs. Wolf Pack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado State 25.9 30.8 26.2 29.8 25.6 31.8 Nevada 18.2 32.9 21.0 32.0 15.4 33.8

