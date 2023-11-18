MWC opponents will clash when the Colorado State Rams (4-6) battle the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Colorado State vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado State 32, Nevada 22

Colorado State 32, Nevada 22 Colorado State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Rams have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Nevada has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Wolf Pack have been at least a +350 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The Rams have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nevada (+11.5)



Nevada (+11.5) Colorado State has played nine games, posting four wins against the spread.

In Nevada's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Wolf Pack have an against-the-spread record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) This season, six of Colorado State's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

In the Nevada's 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 44.1 points per game, 2.4 points fewer than the total of 46.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 51.8 55.6 Implied Total AVG 31.4 30.5 32.2 ATS Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 52.8 55.3 Implied Total AVG 35.3 31.3 38.6 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

