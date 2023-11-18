Saturday's contest at Moody Coliseum has the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) going head-to-head against the SMU Mustangs (3-0) at 9:00 PM (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a win for Colorado by a score of 74-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Buffaloes claimed an 86-75 win against Oklahoma State.

Colorado vs. SMU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Colorado vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 74, SMU 70

Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buffaloes outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game last season with a +336 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (97th in college basketball) and allowed 59.3 per contest (54th in college basketball).

In Pac-12 games, Colorado averaged 3.3 fewer points (65.9) than overall (69.2) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes scored 9.2 more points per game at home (74.1) than away (64.9).

Colorado conceded 59.2 points per game at home last season, and 58.9 away.

