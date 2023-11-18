Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen are two of the best players to watch when the Dallas Stars play the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Colorado's Rantanen has recorded 11 assists and 10 goals in 15 games. That's good for 21 points.

Cale Makar is a top contributor for Colorado, with 21 total points this season. In 15 games, he has netted four goals and provided 17 assists.

This season, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) this season.

In the crease, Ivan Prosvetov has a 1-1-0 record this season, with an .899 save percentage (37th in the league). In 4 games, he has 62 saves, and has allowed seven goals (2.9 goals against average).

Stars Players to Watch

Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, collecting 14 points in 15 games.

Joe Pavelski is another key contributor for Dallas, with 14 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding eight assists.

Wyatt Johnston's total of 13 points is via seven goals and six assists.

In four games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded 12 goals (3.02 goals against average) and has racked up 133 saves.

Avalanche vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 11th 3.4 Goals Scored 3.67 5th 5th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.07 13th 18th 30.8 Shots 34.3 2nd 23rd 32.1 Shots Allowed 27.7 4th 16th 20.41% Power Play % 18.64% 20th 2nd 90.2% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 7th

