The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) are home favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Colorado Avalanche (10-5, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday starts at 9:00 PM ET from American Airlines Center on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Avalanche vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals seven times.

The Stars have won 76.9% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (10-3).

The Avalanche are an underdog in their first game this season.

Dallas is 7-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (87.5% win percentage).

Colorado has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 6-4-0 6 3.6 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.6 2.7 8 24.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.3 3.5 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.5 3.7 6 14.6% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

