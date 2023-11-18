Avalanche vs. Stars Injury Report Today - November 18
The Colorado Avalanche's (10-5) injury report has six players listed ahead of their Saturday, November 18 matchup with the Dallas Stars (11-3-1) at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Josh Manson
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche are eighth in the league in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).
- Colorado gives up 3.1 goals per game (46 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +9, they are eighth-best in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- Their +13 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-130)
|Avalanche (+105)
|6
