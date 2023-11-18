The Air Force Falcons (8-2) take the No.7 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the UNLV Rebels (8-2), who have the No. 18 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Falcons are 3-point favorites. The point total is 47.5 for the contest.

Air Force has the 62nd-ranked offense this year (28.5 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking seventh-best with just 15.7 points allowed per game. UNLV is generating 423.1 total yards per game on offense this season (40th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 381.3 total yards per contest (73rd-ranked).

Air Force vs. UNLV Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Falcon Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Air Force vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -3 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -155 +130

Air Force Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Falcons have been top-25 over the last three contests with 296.3 total yards surrendered per game (23rd-best). They haven't fared as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 289 total yards per game (-96-worst).

The Falcons have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, putting up 15.3 points per game in that stretch (-98-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 21 points per contest (79th-ranked).

In terms of passing offense, Air Force ranks -124-worst with 83.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On defense, it ranks 56th by giving up 171 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

On offense, the Falcons have averaged 205.7 rushing yards per game over their last three games (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 125.3 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (84th-ranked).

The Falcons have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three games.

Air Force has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Four of Air Force's eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Air Force has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-2).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Air Force has a 5-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has racked up 733 yards on 163 carries while finding the end zone nine times.

Jared Roznos has hauled in 11 receptions for 332 yards (33.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Cade Harris has hauled in three receptions totaling 147 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dane Kinamon has compiled five receptions for 126 yards, an average of 12.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

PJ Ramsey leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 18 tackles.

Air Force's top-tackler, Alec Mock, has 55 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Trey Taylor has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 48 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

