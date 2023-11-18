Air Force vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Air Force Falcons (8-2) are 3-point favorites at home against the UNLV Rebels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team has a high-powered rushing attack, with the Falcons second in rushing yards per contest, and the Rebels 20th. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. UNLV matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Air Force vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
Air Force vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-3)
|47.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-3.5)
|47.5
|-162
|+134
Air Force vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Air Force has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Falcons have an ATS record of 5-3.
- UNLV has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
- The Rebels have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
