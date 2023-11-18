The Air Force Falcons (8-2) take on a familiar opponent when they host the UNLV Rebels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Falcon Stadium in an MWC battle.

Air Force ranks 62nd in points scored this year (28.5 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 15.7 points allowed per game. UNLV's offense has been thriving, compiling 36.4 points per contest (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 53rd by surrendering 24.3 points per game.

See how to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Air Force vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Air Force vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Air Force UNLV 362.8 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.1 (45th) 245.3 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (67th) 275.9 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.2 (19th) 86.9 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.9 (67th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 9 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (2nd)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has racked up 733 yards on 163 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner.

Jared Roznos' 332 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has totaled 11 receptions and two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has hauled in three receptions totaling 147 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dane Kinamon's five grabs have yielded 126 yards and two touchdowns.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 2,058 passing yards, or 205.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.5% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 19.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 100 times for 553 yards (55.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has racked up 91 carries and totaled 420 yards with nine touchdowns.

Ricky White paces his team with 1,018 receiving yards on 63 catches with six touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has totaled 393 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Senika McKie's 41 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 244 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Air Force or UNLV gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.