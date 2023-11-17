The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) play the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, ALT

BSNO, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets won their previous game versus the Clippers, 111-108, on Tuesday. Jokic starred with 32 points, plus 16 boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 16 9 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 20 5 5 0 0 1 Reggie Jackson 18 3 4 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists, making 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. chips in with 13.7 points per game, plus 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, plus 0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per game, plus 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Watch CJ McCollum, Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.