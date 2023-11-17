Bookmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT

BSNO and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -132) 9.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Jokic has put up 26.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 6.2 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 13 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 3.8 less than his prop total on Friday (17.5).

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

He has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111)

Zion Williamson has averaged 23.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point less than Friday's points prop total.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

