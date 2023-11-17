The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) play the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at Smoothie King Center on November 17, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

Denver is 8-1 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 16th.

The 114.5 points per game the Nuggets record are just 1.1 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (115.6).

When Denver scores more than 115.6 points, it is 5-0.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 118.6 points per game this season at home, which is 11.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.3).

When playing at home, Denver is surrendering 3.6 more points per game (107.6) than on the road (104).

At home, the Nuggets are averaging 2.3 more threes per game (12.3) than in road games (10). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).

Nuggets Injuries