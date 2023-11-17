Friday's contest at Baxter Arena has the Northern Colorado Bears (1-1) matching up with the Omaha Mavericks (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-60 win, heavily favoring Northern Colorado.

The Bears are coming off of a 72-59 loss to South Dakota in their last game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Colorado vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 86, Omaha 60

Other Big Sky Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears' -74 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (139th in college basketball).

In Big Sky action, Northern Colorado averaged 5.1 fewer points (55.6) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Bears scored 9.9 more points per game at home (66.2) than on the road (56.3).

At home, Northern Colorado conceded 63.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than it allowed away (63.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.