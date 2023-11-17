The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 111-108 win over the Clippers, Caldwell-Pope totaled nine points and four assists.

We're going to examine Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Over 2.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Over 2.5 (+134) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per contest last year made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the league last year, conceding 41.8 per game.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 24.9 per contest.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 33 15 1 7 3 0 1

