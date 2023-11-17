We have 2023 high school football action in El Paso County, Colorado this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lewis-Palmer High School at Holy Family High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 17

6:00 PM MT on November 17 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mesa Ridge High School at Broomfield High School