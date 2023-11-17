Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in El Paso County, Colorado this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lewis-Palmer High School at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 17
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mesa Ridge High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
