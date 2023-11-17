The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Douglas County, Colorado this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Legend High School at Columbine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17

7:00 PM MT on November 17 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Vista High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17

7:00 PM MT on November 17 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lutheran High School at Durango High School