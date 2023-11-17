Friday's game between the Denver Pioneers (2-2) and South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) squaring off at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 83-81 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Denver, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on November 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Denver is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 7.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 149.5 total.

Denver vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Mitchell Center Line: South Alabama -7.5

South Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): South Alabama -350, Denver +280

Denver vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 83, South Alabama 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. South Alabama

Pick ATS: Denver (+7.5)



Denver (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Denver Performance Insights

Last season Denver put up 72.7 points per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 75.1 points per contest (314th-ranked).

The Pioneers ranked 12th-best in the country by allowing just 27.2 rebounds per game. They ranked 156th in college basketball by pulling down 32.1 boards per contest.

Denver ranked 313th in college basketball with 11.3 assists per game.

The Pioneers fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking 15th-worst in college basketball with 14.5 turnovers per game. They ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Pioneers sank 4.5 threes per game (worst in college basketball), and owned a 32.6% three-point percentage (267th-ranked).

Denver ranked 290th in college basketball with 8.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 160th with a 33.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Denver last year, 74.2% of them were two-pointers (82.8% of the team's made baskets) and 25.8% were threes (17.2%).

