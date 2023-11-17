Denver vs. South Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) take on the Denver Pioneers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Denver matchup.
Denver vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Denver vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-7.5)
|148.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-7.5)
|147.5
|-320
|+255
Denver vs. South Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Denver compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.
- The Pioneers covered the spread twice last season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- South Alabama covered 21 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.
- Jaguars games hit the over 16 out of 32 times last season.
