The Denver Pioneers (2-2) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Denver vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Denver Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Jaguars had given up to their opponents (42%).
  • Last season, Denver had a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Pioneers were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 345th.
  • The Pioneers averaged 7.5 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Jaguars gave up to opponents (65.2).
  • Denver went 15-8 last season when it scored more than 65.2 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Denver averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.5.
  • At home, the Pioneers gave up 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.1).
  • Denver knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Cal Poly W 97-76 Hamilton Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Nicholls State W 91-85 Mitchell Center
11/16/2023 SIU-Edwardsville L 77-74 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
11/22/2023 Colorado Christian - Hamilton Gymnasium
11/26/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

