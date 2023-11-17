The Washington State Cougars (4-6) square off against a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Martin Stadium.

Washington State is averaging 30.3 points per game on offense this year (46th in the FBS), and is giving up 29.9 points per game (103rd) on defense. Colorado's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 33.9 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 45th with 30.7 points per contest.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Colorado vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Colorado Washington State 384.6 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.0 (45th) 464.2 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.1 (98th) 69.9 (133rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.7 (130th) 314.7 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.3 (3rd) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has racked up 3,144 yards (314.4 yards per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes and recording 26 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has rushed 68 times for 278 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 32 catches for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has totaled 272 yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has totaled 65 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 867 (86.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 93 times and has four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has put together a 536-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 54 passes on 75 targets.

Travis Hunter's 65 targets have resulted in 45 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 3,131 yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 136 yards (13.6 ypg) on 99 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Nakia Watson has racked up 210 yards on 70 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 19 passes for 201 yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Lincoln Victor's leads his squad with 723 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 73 receptions (out of 100 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has caught 53 passes for 712 yards (71.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Josh Kelly's 47 receptions have yielded 687 yards and seven touchdowns.

