Colorado State vs. UMKC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Colorado State Rams (3-0) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Moby Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Colorado State vs. UMKC Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Moby Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Colorado State Betting Records & Stats
- Colorado State went 12-18-0 ATS last season.
- Colorado State covered less often than UMKC last year, sporting an ATS record of 12-18-0, compared to the 12-17-0 record of the Kangaroos.
Colorado State vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colorado State
|72.5
|136.9
|71.4
|140.1
|140.2
|UMKC
|64.4
|136.9
|68.7
|140.1
|134.9
Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Rams recorded 72.5 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 68.7 the Kangaroos gave up.
- Colorado State went 10-9 against the spread and 11-9 overall last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Colorado State vs. UMKC Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colorado State
|12-18-0
|18-12-0
|UMKC
|12-17-0
|14-15-0
Colorado State vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Colorado State
|UMKC
|9-7
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-11
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-8-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|81.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.6
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.6
|12-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
