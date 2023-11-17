Colorado State vs. UMKC November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (1-0) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on MW Network.
Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
UMKC Top Players (2022-23)
- Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Colorado State vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|64.4
|338th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|362nd
|5.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|9.3
|361st
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
