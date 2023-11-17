The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. UMKC matchup.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-18.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-18.5) 144.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. UMKC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colorado State covered 12 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Rams games.

UMKC put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last season.

In Kangaroos games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Colorado State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Colorado State is 83rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Colorado State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.