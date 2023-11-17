The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams shot 48.8% from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.
  • Colorado State had a 14-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rams finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Rams recorded were only 3.8 more points than the Kangaroos gave up (68.7).
  • When Colorado State put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 11-9.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Colorado State fared better in home games last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game in away games.
  • The Rams allowed 73 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 in road games.
  • In home games, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in away games (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Louisiana Tech W 81-73 Moby Arena
11/10/2023 Wright State W 105-77 Moby Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northern Colorado W 83-64 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/17/2023 UMKC - Moby Arena
11/22/2023 Boston College - T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 Colorado - Moby Arena

