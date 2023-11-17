How to Watch Colorado State vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams shot 48.8% from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.
- Colorado State had a 14-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rams finished 333rd.
- Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Rams recorded were only 3.8 more points than the Kangaroos gave up (68.7).
- When Colorado State put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 11-9.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Colorado State fared better in home games last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game in away games.
- The Rams allowed 73 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 in road games.
- In home games, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in away games (32.7%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 81-73
|Moby Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wright State
|W 105-77
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|W 83-64
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/17/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/22/2023
|Boston College
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Moby Arena
