The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Colorado State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams shot 48.8% from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.

Colorado State had a 14-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rams finished 333rd.

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Rams recorded were only 3.8 more points than the Kangaroos gave up (68.7).

When Colorado State put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 11-9.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Colorado State fared better in home games last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game in away games.

The Rams allowed 73 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 in road games.

In home games, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in away games (32.7%).

